The E2000 IPUs will be used in Google’s new C3 virtual machines (VMs) which are deployed in the public cloud. The VMs will use Intel’s 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor to run workloads, while the high-speed packet processing will be handled by the E2000 chips. Packet processing is a process in which algorithms are used to help the network identify latency-critical data traffic and prioritize it above other packets. Latency is the time taken for data to travel from a source to the endpoint. “A first of its kind in any public cloud, C3 VMs will run workloads on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors while they free up programmable packet processing to the IPUs securely at line rates of 200Gb/s," said Nirav Mehta, senior director of Product Management, Google Cloud Infrastructure Solutions.