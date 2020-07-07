Mumbai: Netmagic Solutions, a managed hosting and multi-cloud hybrid IT solution provider in India, today announced its partnership with Google Cloud to create a centre of excellence (CoE).

The CoE will enable customers to accelerate their hybrid cloud journey by using technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and analytics at scale.

Google Cloud and its rivals like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure have similar engagements with multiple technology and IT service providers. Such partnerships allow cloud service providers to ensure that tech companies have professional resources trained in working on client solutions that require the use of their platforms. It is estimated that cloud spending in India will grow at 30% per year to reach $7.1-7.2 billion by 2022.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to our customers with an integrated approach to hosted infrastructure, connectivity, security and managed support – helping them derive greater value while delivering business outcomes," said Sharad Sanghi, MD and CEO of Netmagic (an NTT Company).

Through the strategic partnership with Google Cloud, Netmagic will be able to help organizations in their cloud journey, from strategy and design, to implementation and management of their hybrid architecture, which includes capacity and billing management, comprehensive support across cloud adoption through logical data center extension and getting a unified view of their entire hybrid cloud ecosystem.

Karan Bajwa, managing director of Google Cloud India said, “The CoE will help businesses leverage Google Cloud’s leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions to build for the future; and Netmagic, as a managed hosting and hybrid cloud IT solution provider, is uniquely positioned to help customers along this path."

