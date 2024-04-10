Google Cloud Next 2024: Gmail, Sheets, Docs and other workspace tools receive Gemini-powered AI features
Google's Cloud Next 2024 conference reveals updates to Workspace, integrating AI for enhanced productivity. Mobile Gmail gains voice prompting and ‘instant polish’ features. Gemini AI extends to Google Chat. Google Docs, Sheets, and Meet receive improvements.
American tech giant Google has recently unveiled a slew of updates during its Cloud Next 2024 conference, aiming to boost productivity and teamwork among users of its Workspace suite. These enhancements, including the introduction of new Gemini capabilities, are part of Google's ongoing efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) more deeply into its products.