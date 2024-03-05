Active Stocks
Google co-founder Sergey Brin admits issues around Gemini AI chatbot, says 'we definitely messed up, it was due to...’

Livemint

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has admitted issues with the company's Gemini AI chatbot while also addressing that the company doesn't know why Gemini leans left under many circumstances.

Sergey Brin, co-founder at Google Inc., wears project glass glasses, wearable internet glasses, as he speaks during the Google I/O conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, June 27, 2012. Google Inc. plans to unveil a $199 tablet co-branded with Taiwan’s Asustek Computer Inc. at its developers conference this week, taking direct aim at Apple Inc.’s iPad, according to two people familiar with the matter. Photographer:Premium
Google co-founder Sergey Brin has spoken out about the problems with the company's Gemini AI chatbot, noting that the Mountain View, California-based company has " messed up" with the rollout of the image generation feature. Gemini (formerly known as Bard) gained text-to-image capabilities last month, but public backlash over 'historically inaccurate' images generated by the chatbot prompted Google to pause the feature for now.

According to a report by CNBC, Sergey Brin recently came out of retirement “because the trajectory of AI is so exciting." The Google co-founder also made a rare public appearance on Saturday at the AGI House in Hillsborough, California where he talked to the developers and founders testing Gemini. 

While at the event, Brin was asked about the recent disaster with the rollout of Gemini image generation capabilities to which the billionaire responded saying, “I wasn’t really expecting to talk about this today.We definitely messed up on the image generation, and I think it was mostly due to, just like, not thorough testing,"

Brin also said that Google hasn't “fully understood why it (Gemini chatbot) leans left in many cases" while adding that it isn't the intention of Google and the tech giant has made several accuracy improvements in recent times.

Sundar Pichai's response on issues with Gemini:

Earlier, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had also addressed the issues with Gemini in a letter written to the company's employees, he wrote, “I want to address the recent issues with problematic text and image responses in the Gemini app (formerly Bard). I know that some of its responses have offended our users and shown bias — to be clear, that’s completely unacceptable and we got it wrong."

“Our teams have been working around the clock to address these issues. We’re already seeing a substantial improvement on a wide range of prompts. No Al is perfect, especially at this emerging stage of the industry’s development, but we know the bar is high for us and we will keep at it for however long it takes. And we’ll review what happened and make sure we fix it at scale." Pichai added

