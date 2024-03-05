Google co-founder Sergey Brin admits issues around Gemini AI chatbot, says 'we definitely messed up, it was due to...’
Google co-founder Sergey Brin has admitted issues with the company's Gemini AI chatbot while also addressing that the company doesn't know why Gemini leans left under many circumstances.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin has spoken out about the problems with the company's Gemini AI chatbot, noting that the Mountain View, California-based company has " messed up" with the rollout of the image generation feature. Gemini (formerly known as Bard) gained text-to-image capabilities last month, but public backlash over 'historically inaccurate' images generated by the chatbot prompted Google to pause the feature for now.