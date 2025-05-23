Google co-founder Sergey Brin comes out of retirement to code on Gemini, calls AI era ‘Most Exciting'

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has made a surprise return to the tech giant, motivated by what he describes as the most exhilarating period in computer science history — the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence. Brin, who had largely stepped away from his day-to-day responsibilities at Google, is now back in action, even spending time coding alongside engineers on the Gemini project,reported Business Insider.

Speaking at the All In Summit in Miami, Brin revealed that his comeback was unplanned but deeply fulfilling. “It’s been some of the most fun I’ve had in my life, honestly,” he said, highlighting the sense of excitement and purpose AI innovation has rekindled in him, as per the report.

Brin initially retired shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. “I thought, ‘That’s been good. I want to do something else. I want to hang out in cafes and read physics books.’ And then a month later, I was like, ‘That’s not really happening.’” Once restrictions eased, he began making occasional visits to the office, which gradually turned into a full-fledged return.

A chance meeting at a party further sealed his re-entry into Google. “There was a guy from OpenAI, this guy named Dan, and he said, ‘What are you doing? This is the greatest transformative moment in computer science ever!’” Brin said. “I was like, ‘He’s right.’”

Reportedly, the re-engagement of a Google founder during such a critical juncture in the company’s technological journey speaks volumes. Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed Brin’s active involvement, noting he has been working directly with teams on AI projects, including Gemini, the company’s flagship language model suite.

Once criticised for lagging behind in the AI race after OpenAI’s ChatGPT took the world by storm in late 2022, Google has since made significant strides. The Gemini 2.5 Pro model is currently outperforming competitors across several industry benchmarks. The company’s latest innovation in video generation, Veo3, is also being hailed as a major leap forward. Meanwhile, NotebookLM, a Google app powered by AI, has been climbing app store charts, reflecting strong user interest.

Brin’s renewed engagement underlines how artificial intelligence is not merely a passing trend, but a profound shift that is drawing some of the brightest minds and heaviest hitters back into the tech trenches. His involvement could also boost morale internally at Google, demonstrating the enduring allure and significance of pioneering technology.