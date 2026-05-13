Google confirms which OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo phones are getting AirDrop support via Quick Share

Sharing files between Android and iPhone is set to get easier, with Google announcing support for more devices getting Quick Share support for iPhones. The feature, which was first announced by Google last year, was only available to Pixel 10 users in the beginning but is now moving to OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Honor devices.

Ahead of the Google I/O 2026 event, the tech giant conducted the Android Show, where it unveiled major new changes coming to Android while also expanding support for Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop to more devices.

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Here's the list of devices that currently support Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop:

Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Google Pixel 10 series

Google Pixel 9 series

Google Pixel 8a

Oppo Find X9 series

Oppo Find N6

Vivo X300 Ultra

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which Android phones now support AirDrop via Google's Quick Share? ⌵ Google has expanded Quick Share support for iPhones to include devices from Samsung (Galaxy S26 series), Google (Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 series, Pixel 8a), Oppo (Find X9 series, Find N6), and Vivo (X300 Ultra). 2 How does Quick Share enable file sharing between Android and iPhone? ⌵ Quick Share uses a hybrid peer-to-peer (P2P) local wireless architecture for direct file sharing between Android phones and iPhones, iPads, and macOS devices. It utilizes built-in security protections and P2P transfers to ensure content isn't routed through external servers. 3 What is the workaround for Android phones that don't support AirDrop integration? ⌵ For Android phones without direct AirDrop integration, Google is introducing a QR code-based sharing system. Users can generate a QR code via Quick Share on Android, which iPhone or Mac users can scan to download files through their browser. 4 Which upcoming Samsung phones will get AirDrop support via Quick Share? ⌵ Several upcoming Samsung devices are expected to receive AirDrop support through Quick Share soon. This includes the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z TriFold. 5 How can iPhone users send files to Android devices using Quick Share? ⌵ iPhone or Mac users need to enable 'Everyone for 10 minutes' in their AirDrop settings to send files to Android phones. Android users can then share content by tapping 'Share', selecting 'Quick Share', and choosing the nearby Apple device.

Google did not include its own Pixel 9a or Pixel 8 lineup in the list of devices that have AirDrop support.

The tech giant also confirmed that a number of phones, including last-generation Samsung flagships, are expected to get support for AirDrop via Quick Share soon. This list includes:

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Oppo Find X8 series

OnePlus 15

HONOR Magic V6

HONOR Magic8 Pro Google has also announced a workaround for smartphones that do not currently support AirDrop integration. The company is bringing a QR code-based sharing system where users can generate a QR code through Quick Share on Android, which can be scanned by iPhone or Mac users to download the files via their browser.

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Google notes that these transfers are end-to-end encrypted and files remain available for download for up to 24 hours. The tech giant has also confirmed plans to integrate Quick Share directly into third-party apps in the future, including WhatsApp.

How does Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop work? The cross-device compatibility feature allows Android phones to directly share files with iPhones, iPads, and macOS devices by using a hybrid peer-to-peer (P2P) local wireless architecture. Google says it uses built-in security protections and peer-to-peer transfers to ensure that the shared content is not routed through external servers.

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In order to send files to Android phones, iPhone or Mac users need to enable “Everyone for 10 minutes” in AirDrop settings. Meanwhile, Android users can simply open the content that they want to forward to the iPhone, tap Share, select Quick Share, and choose the nearby Apple device.