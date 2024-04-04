Google AI content under premium now? Search engine says it's 'not considering ad-free experience'
The potential move suggests the Alphabet Inc unit still hasn’t figured out how to incorporate the new, fast-growing technology without threatening its essential advertising business
Google is considering charging for new “premium" features run by artificial intelligence, the Financial Times reported, marking the first time it would put any of its core product behind a paywall.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message