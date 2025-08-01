Subscribe

Google dealt another legal blow by Epic Games: Here's what it could mean for Android users

Google has lost its appeal against a ruling requiring it to change its Play Store policies following a jury verdict in favor of Epic Games, which accused Google of anti-competitive behavior. The decision allows for rival app stores within the Play Store.

Written By Aman Gupta
Updated1 Aug 2025, 08:54 AM IST
Advertisement
Google has lost its appeal against Fortnie maker Epic Games
Google has lost its appeal against Fortnie maker Epic Games(REUTERS)

Google has lost its appeal at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals against a jury verdict and a federal court order from last year that required the company to revamp its Play Store policies. The tech giant has been in a long-running legal battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games, but the new ruling now clears the way for Epic to offer its own app store directly within the Google Play Store.

Advertisement

Judge Margaret McKeown, siding with the lower court’s ruling, wrote: “It is well established that antitrust remedies can and often must proscribe otherwise lawful conduct to unwind and further prevent violators’ anticompetitive activity.”

“The district court had within its basket of remedial powers the authority to require Google to deal with parties harmed by its anticompetitive conduct, including its competitors,” she added.

A jury in December 2023 had ruled in favour of Epic's claims that Alphabet imposed restrictive Play Store policies and engaged in anti-competitive behaviour, including paying smartphone makers and popular app developers to exclusively use its app store. Following the verdict, US District Judge James Donato ordered Google in October last year to restore competition by allowing rival app stores within the Play Store, offering alternative payment options, and implementing other reforms.

Advertisement

Reacting to the ruling, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wrote on X: “Total victory in the Epic v Google appeal!”

“Thanks to the verdict, the Epic Games Store for Android will be coming to the Google Play Store! It's already available worldwide from our website,” he added.

Google, meanwhile, in a statement to The Verge, said the decision “will significantly harm user safety, limit choice, and undermine the innovation that has always been central to the Android ecosystem.” The company added: “Our top priority remains protecting our users, developers and partners, and maintaining a secure platform as we continue our appeal.”

What does the verdict mean for the future of the Google Play Store?

The appeals court ruling upholds the federal court’s orders from last year. While Google plans to appeal the case to the US Supreme Court, significant changes are now expected for the Play Store, including:

Advertisement
  • Google must allow rival third-party app stores, like Epic’s, to be listed on the Play Store
  •  These new app stores will have access to the entire Google Play app catalogue 
  •  Developers will no longer be forced to use Google Play Billing for in-app purchases and can opt for their own billing systems
  • Google will be barred from making exclusive deals or paying companies to launch apps first or only on the Play Store

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsGoogle dealt another legal blow by Epic Games: Here's what it could mean for Android users
Read Next Story