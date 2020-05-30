Google has postponed the event planned to unveil the next big Android update. Android 11 operating system beta version was planned to be conducted on Wednesday. The ongoing protests in the United States seem to be the reason behind Google’s big move.

"We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate," Google said in a message posted on its Android developers website.

The tech giant did not announce any later date as of now but the company claims that they will specify the time to reveal Android 11 soon. The new software update will bring important features like Notification History log, increased touch sensitivity, a native screen recorder and the option to mute notifications while capturing videos.

In the U.S. protests have ignited due to the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police officer's knee.

Recent reports have claimed that the police officer who pinned the unarmed black man has been arrested and charged with murder. The arrest happened three nights after violent protests in the Midwestern city.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who is seen on a bystander's cellphone video kneeling on George Floyd's neck on Monday before he died, has been charged with third-degree murder, Mike Freeman, Hennepin County attorney, told a news briefing.

"He is in custody and has been charged with murder," Freeman said of Chauvin, who is white. "We have evidence, we have the citizen's video, the horrible, horrific, terrible thing we've seen over and over again."

