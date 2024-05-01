Google developing feature to control smartphone audio output from smartwatches: Report
Google is reportedly developing a new Android feature, ‘media routing control,’ allowing smartwatches to manage audio output settings on smartphones. This feature is likely to require app permission and enables apps to control where audio is played
Google is reportedly developing a new Android feature that will allow users to manage their smartphone's audio output settings via a smartwatch. Currently, switching audio output sources on an Android phone is straightforward, with existing solutions such as Chromecast and Spotify Connect facilitating easy transfers of audio output. However, these capabilities are limited to the phone itself. Google's upcoming feature aims to extend this control to smartwatches.