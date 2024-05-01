Google is reportedly developing a new Android feature, ‘media routing control,’ allowing smartwatches to manage audio output settings on smartphones. This feature is likely to require app permission and enables apps to control where audio is played

Google is reportedly developing a new Android feature that will allow users to manage their smartphone's audio output settings via a smartwatch. Currently, switching audio output sources on an Android phone is straightforward, with existing solutions such as Chromecast and Spotify Connect facilitating easy transfers of audio output. However, these capabilities are limited to the phone itself. Google's upcoming feature aims to extend this control to smartwatches.

The new feature, called "media routing control," will require an app permission, allowing apps on the phone to determine where audio output is directed. This will enable the companion app on a smartwatch to take charge of managing the audio output. Essentially, the smartwatch will gain the ability to control where audio or video from other apps is played.

This development was first identified by Android Authority, who noticed the "media routing control" feature in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), along with references to the project from various sources. According to Google, this permission will allow an app to access a list of available devices and control which one plays audio or video. The list may include headphones, speakers, or other connected devices, and the app can choose where the audio or video is streamed or cast.

It is not yet clear whether this functionality will be available to all Wear OS devices or if it will be exclusive to select Google devices like the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. Additionally, it is uncertain if this feature will be part of the next full release of Android or introduced at a later time.

More details are expected at Google I/O 2024, scheduled for May 14, where Google is set to reveal significant updates on Android, Wear OS, and other software projects.

For now, the exact scope and release timeline of this feature remain unclear, but the prospect of controlling smartphone audio output via a smartwatch is an exciting development for Android users.

