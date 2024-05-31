Active Stocks
Breaking News

Google Discover, Google News down for several users globally

Google Discover and google news were down for several users globally with social media being flooded with messages of users being unable to access the core Google services.

In a shocking development, Google Discover and Google News were down for thousands of users globally, according to outage tracking website Downdetector. Users on other social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram also posted about not being able to access the core Google services. 

Netizens spot Google outage: 

One user on X while identifying the issue wrote, “Any Body Notice Google News and Discover Down."

One user by the Thomas Wilkins on Downdetector while stating that they were having trouble in accessing Google search on their phone, wrote, “All websites seem to be working on my phone but google search is down. That google search is dead is kind of odd. Does anyone know what is going on?"

Published: 31 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST
