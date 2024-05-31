Google Discover, Google News down for several users globally
In a shocking development, Google Discover and Google News were down for thousands of users globally, according to outage tracking website Downdetector. Users on other social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram also posted about not being able to access the core Google services.