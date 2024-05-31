Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Google Discover, Google News down for several users globally
BREAKING NEWS

Google Discover, Google News down for several users globally

Livemint

  • Google Discover and google news were down for several users globally with social media being flooded with messages of users being unable to access the core Google services.

Mint Image

In a shocking development, Google Discover and Google News were down for thousands of users globally, according to outage tracking website Downdetector. Users on other social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram also posted about not being able to access the core Google services.

Netizens spot Google outage:

One user on X while identifying the issue wrote, “Any Body Notice Google News and Discover Down."

One user by the Thomas Wilkins on Downdetector while stating that they were having trouble in accessing Google search on their phone, wrote, “All websites seem to be working on my phone but google search is down. That google search is dead is kind of odd. Does anyone know what is going on?"

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.