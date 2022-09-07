Google Docs allows to insert location, emojis and more in documents: Here's how

The search engine allows users to insert a ‘Google Maps chip’ into their docs file using the ‘@’ menu. Docs users can now simply type ‘@’ symbol and then type the location or address. This would help the users to include a Google Maps overhead map view in the docs file.
Google, an American search engine, has started rolling out a new update for one its Workspace suite tools-Google Docs. The tech giant wants Docs to offer an enhanced collaborative experience for all users. This latest update would make it easier for users to track down a location directly from their documents.
The search engine allows users to insert a ‘Google Maps chip’ into their docs file using the ‘@’ menu. Docs users can now simply type ‘@’ symbol and then type the location or address. This would help the users to include a Google Maps overhead map view in the docs file.
Previously, Google allowed the users to include a Google Maps place chip through the insert menu on the left side of the document to panel. Last year, the company allowed users to insert a place chip by pasting a Maps link directly into the Docs file.
Placing the chips lets users add a Google Maps overhead map view of a particular location in their Docs file. It will take the users directly to the Google Maps app that would show information about the destination which can be seen in the app’s side panel. Additionally, it can also help the people to find the location and would also assist with other information like the place’s opening times and busy hours.
Moreover, Google Workspace’s collaborative suite collection is also making it easier for users to add emojis to documents by allowing users to search and insert the symbols directly in line with your text. Users can now type in ‘@’ followed by the term, emotion, object and more to bring up a pop-up menu of emojis.
Meanwhile, it was also reported that Google’s pilot on third-party payments in Play Store apps is now being expanded to include developers in India. The pilot was announced globally in March with a small group of developers, including Spotify, in select countries.
The company updated its support pages, announcing that the move is being expanded to six more regions, including India. This will apply only to “non-gaming" apps on the Play Store.
“With this next phase of Google Play’s user choice billing pilot, all non-gaming developers can offer an additional billing choice alongside Play’s billing system for their users in Australia, Japan, India, Indonesia, and the European Economic Area," a Google spokesperson said.
