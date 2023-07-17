Google Doodle honours Sudanese Oud player and composer Asma Hamza. All details here2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Google honors Sudanese composer and oud player Asma Hamza with today's Doodle. She achieved a milestone in 1997 by winning a prestigious music competition. Despite societal challenges, she became renowned as one of Sudan's pioneering female composers.
Google honours Asma Hamza, a prominent Sudanese composer and oud player, with today's Doodle. On this day in 1997, Hamza achieved a remarkable milestone by emerging as one of the winners in the prestigious Laylat AlQadr AlKubra music competition held in Sudan.
