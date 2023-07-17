Google honours Asma Hamza, a prominent Sudanese composer and oud player, with today's Doodle. On this day in 1997, Hamza achieved a remarkable milestone by emerging as one of the winners in the prestigious Laylat AlQadr AlKubra music competition held in Sudan.

According to Google, this pivotal victory served as a defining moment in her career, propelling her into the spotlight and garnering recognition in a traditionally male-dominated industry. As per the search engine, Hamza's exceptional talent and dedication have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the world of music.

Hamza, who was born in 1932, had a deep passion for music during her formative years and nurtured a dream of pursuing a career as a singer. Unfortunately, due to the limitations of her vocal cords, she had to find an alternative way to express her musical talents.

This led her to transition from singing melodies to skillfully whistling them. Witnessing her impressive ability to whistle in perfect harmony, her father decided to lend her an oud—an instrument resembling a lute but with a slender neck and no frets—allowing Hamza to practice her musical skills.

Hamza had a remarkable talent for learning and playing songs on the oud, an instrument she had heard before. Without any formal training, she relied on her own memory and natural musical ear to teach herself. While her father was a strong supporter of her musical journey right from the beginning, she faced significant societal challenges.

In Sudan, it was not socially acceptable for women to pursue music. Despite these obstacles, Hamza vividly remembers composing her very first piece in secret, hidden from the disapproving eyes of society.

As Hamza grew older, her passion for music blossomed further, leading her to compose numerous melodies for talented Arab artists. Her compositions garnered recognition, and she became renowned as one of Sudan's pioneering female composers. Alongside her compositional pursuits, she also dedicated herself to refining her skills on the oud. In a significant milestone, she became one of the first women to receive formal training in oud playing in 1946.