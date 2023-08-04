Google Doodle honours Altina ‘Tina’ Schinasi; American artist, designer known for ‘cat-eye’ frames2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:02 AM IST
Today's Google Doodle commemorates the life of Altina "Tina" Schinasi, a renowned American artist, designer, and inventor, known for revolutionising eyewear with her iconic Harlequin eyeglass frame, widely recognised as the "cat-eye" frame. Born on August 4 in 1907 in Manhattan, New York, to immigrant parents, Schinasi's artistic journey began in Paris and culminated in her creative contributions to the world of fashion and film.