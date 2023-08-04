After completing her school education, Tina Schinasi pursued her passion for painting in Paris, where she developed a profound appreciation for the arts. Upon her return to the United States, she honed her skills further at The Art Students League in New York, all while working as a window dresser for several stores on Fifth Avenue. During this time, she had the opportunity to collaborate and learn from illustrious artists such as Salvador Dalí and George Grosz, which significantly influenced her artistic vision.