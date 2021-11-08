Google doodle honours cell biologist Dr Kamal Ranadive on her 104th birthday

Kamal Samarath, better known as Kamal Ranadive, was born on this day in 1917 in Pune, India. Her father’s encouragement to pursue a medical education inspired Ranadive to excel academically, but she found her calling in biology instead. In 1949, she received a doctorate in cytology, the study of cells, while working as a researcher in the Indian Cancer Research Center (ICRC). After a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, she returned to Mumbai (then Bombay) and the ICRC, where she established the country’s first tissue culture laboratory, Google said.