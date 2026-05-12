Google down for thousands of users, netizens report ‘server error’ message

Google was down for thousands of users in India on Monday, with social media platforms flooded with complaints about not being able to access the popular search engine. Over 3,300 complaints were registered on outage tracking platform Downdetector at around 10:23 am IST.
Around 57% of complaints on Downdetector were related to Search, while 28% of users said content was not loading properly. Another 11% reported issues with the website itself.
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Google was down for thousands of users due to an internal server error. Users reported not being able to access the search engine, with many encountering a "Server Error" message.
Users trying to access Google during the outage encountered a "Server Error" message. It stated, "We're sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later."
Over 3,300 complaints were registered on the outage tracking platform Downdetector around 10:23 am IST. Approximately 57% of these complaints were related to Google Search.
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Google reports that threat actors are using AI to develop zero-day exploits, identify vulnerabilities through contextual reasoning, and automate vulnerability research. This includes using AI models to analyze code and discover logic flaws.
Reports about the Google outage saw a sudden spike on Monday morning, according to Downdetector data.
Netizens also shared the error message they encountered while trying to access Google, which stated: “Server Error. We're sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later.”
Since the initial outage, there has been a sharp drown on the number of complaints filed on Downdetector which suggests that the search giant is back once again.
“I can’t believe I’m saying this but Google dot com is actually down. I don’t remember the last time it happened. We are seeing a new rise of these events and I guess vibe coding to blame?” wrote one user in a post on X
"man a google outage is rare.the 4 horsemen are incoming" wrote another user
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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