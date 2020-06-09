Google Duo has launched a new feature for its mobile app users. The new feature will allow video call hosts to invite other members by just sending them a link. The user will just have to add one person to the group call to access the link.

A report by Android Authority claims that Google has started rolling out this new feature to its mobile app users. The app with version 89 and 91 have been getting a server side update which would allow users to access this new feature without having to update the app to a newer version. The app with either of the two versions will be updated automatically. The report claims the new update is currently available to users on Google Duo mobile app.

In order to make use of this new feature, the users will first need to add at least one person in the app. On adding a person, the users will see a link at the centre of the screen. They can then go on to click on the copy icon. Users will then be able to send the link to any person over other platforms as well.

The receiver will just have to click on the link to access the video call. Once they click on the link, it will redirect them to the Google Duo app. However, they won’t be taken directly to the call. The user will have the choice to turn on or off the camera and mic before joining the call.

The app will also get a provision to invite other mid call. To allow a new person to join a group video call, the users within the call can click on the three dots on the bottom right corner of the screen and then tap on the share link button.

