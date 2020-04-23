Google Duo has witnessed a major bump in usage across the globe. According to the tech giant that owns the video calling application, every week, over 10 million new people are signing up for Duo, and in many countries, call minutes have increased by more than ten-fold. To engage the growing number of new users and to attract more, the company has launched four new features.

Better Video Quality

One of the biggest upgrades is the quality of video calls. The app is now rolling out a new AV1 (AOMedia Video 1) codec tech which the company claims will improve video call quality substantially, even when the connection is made on very low bandwidth.

More participants in a call

Rival video calling platforms have been working on increasing the number of participants on a call, after the surge in demand. Google Duo has increased the number of participants on Android and iOS from 8 to 12 and the company claims they are planning to increase it further.

Capturing Pictures on Call

Since social gathering seems to be far from a possible reality anytime soon, Google has introduced nifty new feature that lets users click pictures of the participants to celebrate moments. The pictures can later be shared with everyone on the call. The feature will be accessible on smartphones, tablets and Chromebooks with support for more devices in works.

Pre-recorded video and voice messages

Duo will allow users to send personalized video and voice messages when the call can’t happen. There’s a provision to send AR effects to another Duo user. The app will also allow saving stories instead of having them expire after 24 hours.

