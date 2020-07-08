Google Duo starts rolling out support for 32-people video calls on Android

Google Duo has released support for 32 people in the video-conferencing application. The company had earlier announced the support for 32 people in the month of May. It started rolling out the feature to web users in June and now, the company has finally introduced support for 32 people on Android.

Prior to the latest update, Google Duo supported a total of 12 people on the app, which was also increased during the lockdown phase in the month of June.

According to Android Police, the new support has been released to versions 92 and 94. Since, the update is being rolled out in phases, some users may not be able to access the additional participants for a few more days. The report claims that it will be a server-side switch.

Once switched to the new limit, the application will inform the user in form of a pop-up claiming that the app now supports 32 participants.

Google Duo also revealed in May that they will enhance the video quality on their app. The app rolled out new AV1 (AOMedia Video 1) codec tech, which the company claims will improve video call quality substantially, even when the connection is made on very low bandwidth.

Duo now also allows users to send personalized video and voice messages through the platform. There’s a provision to send AR effects to another Duo user. The app will also allow saving stories instead of having them expire after 24 hours.

The app started expediting new features in order to cater to the sudden surge in demand for video conferencing applications. One of the company's biggest competition is Zoom. Google Meet has also played catch up by introducing features like background blur, custom background and noise cancellation.

