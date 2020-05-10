Google Duo will be introducing a new feature that will help widen the adoption of the platform. The video calling platform will soon start offering its services to web users which also includes group video calling.

According to the latest statement by the company, in the coming weeks users be able to make group calls with Duo on the web, starting as a preview on Chrome, alongside a new layout that will show more people at the same time.

"To make getting together easier, you'll also be able to invite anyone with a Google account to join a group call with just a link," Google said on Friday.

The platform is also adding a few new features to make it more interesting with some effects and masks. There’s an all new Family Mode that will let users doodle on video calls for everyone to see and surprise them with fun effects and masks.

Duo will also be introducing some new changes to stop minor interruptions. The company claims, Duo users do not have to worry about accidental mutes or hang-ups because the company has hidden those buttons as people play together.

"This new family mode is available when signed into Duo with your Google account," the company said on Friday.

In addition to the new masks and effects in Family Mode, Google said it is also bringing them to any one-on-one video calls on Android and iOS from this week.

"We're also rolling out more effects and masks that help you express yourself, from wearing heart glasses to transforming into a flower," said Google.

Last month, the search engine giant rolled out a new video codec technology to improve video call quality and reliability, even on very low-bandwidth connections.

The app rolled out new AV1 (AOMedia Video 1) codec tech which the company claims will improve video call quality substantially, even when the connection is made on very low bandwidth

Google Duo has also increased the number of participants on Android and iOS from 8 to 12 and the company claims they are planning to increase it further.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated