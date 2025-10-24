Google Earth now uses Gemini AI to answer questions on floods, droughts and more: How the new feature works

Google is taking its Earth AI platform to the next level. Google’s Gemini AI models use advanced geospatial artificial intelligence to help communities prepare for and respond to disasters. From floods to wildfires, Google says its tools have already helped millions make life-saving decisions. During the devastating 2025 California wildfires, for example, Google Maps and crisis alerts reached 15 million people across Los Angeles, directing them to shelters and safe routes.

“Our flood forecasting now reaches more than two billion people worldwide,” Google said. “It helps organisations like World Vision deliver food and clean water to communities when they need it most.”

Connecting the Dots with Geospatial Reasoning A new feature called Geospatial Reasoning uses Google’s Gemini AI models to link different sources of data—like weather forecasts, population maps, and satellite imagery, giving a complete view of complex situations.

Organisations can use this approach to see not just where a storm is headed, but which communities are most at risk and which infrastructure could be affected. For instance, the non-profit GiveDirectly can now combine flood and population data to identify the areas that need aid the most quickly. Google is inviting social impact organisations to apply as Trusted Testers to explore these capabilities early.

Smarter Insights in Google Earth Earth AI is also being integrated more deeply into Google Earth, letting users instantly analyse satellite imagery and spot patterns. Water companies, for example, can track rivers that are drying up and warn communities about dust storm risks, while authorities can monitor algae blooms in drinking water supplies before they become a threat.

These tools will initially be available to Google Earth Professional and Professional Advanced users in the US, with Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers getting higher limits.

Earth AI Comes to Google Cloud Google is making Earth AI models for imagery, population, and the environment available on Google Cloud, allowing businesses and organisations to combine their own data with Google’s models. This opens up new ways to monitor the environment, respond to crises, and solve other complex challenges.

Real-World Impact

Earth AI is already in action around the globe: The World Health Organisation Regional Office for Africa is using it to predict cholera outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo, helping plan water, sanitation, and vaccination efforts.

Satellite imagery companies like Planet and Airbus use Earth AI to track deforestation and monitor vegetation near power lines to prevent outages.

