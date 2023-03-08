Amid the news around layoffs, Google employees have got another shock. The search engine giant has warned the staff that fewer promotions are on the card this year. According to a report by cnbc.com, only a dozen of employees will receive promotions to more senior levels this year. Google has informed the staff via email.

"The process is manager-led and will be largely similar to last year — though with our slower pace of hiring, we are planning for fewer promotions into L6 and above than when Google was growing quickly," Google told employees. The L6 includes people with about a decade of experience.

The changes come as Google implements a new performance review system called Google Reviews and Development (GRAD) that will result in more Google employees receiving low-performance ratings and fewer receiving high marks.

Amid the concerns over the recession, big tech companies are trying to costs. Recently, the internet giant laid off 453 employees from various departments, including sales, and marketing in India. Besides, Google parent Alphabet Inc also announced to sack of 240 employees from its operations in Ireland in February as part of a reduction in its global workforce.

The company planned to cut 85 sales roles, 80 engineering and technology jobs, and 75 support function roles in Ireland, Bloomberg news agency had reported.

The job losses represent a 4.3% cut in Google’s 5,500-strong Irish workforce. In January this year, Google said it is cutting 12,000 jobs or about 6% of the workforce around the world. In addition to this, Google has slowed hiring this year.

As per the cnbc.com report, the tech giant said it’s promoting fewer people to senior roles “to ensure that the number of Googlers in more senior and leadership roles grows in proportion to the growth of the company."

The email read, “If your manager believes that you are ready to be promoted, they will nominate you," the email said. Workers in technical roles who want to “self-nominate" will have a “short window of time" between March 6-8.