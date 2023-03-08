Google employees get another shock! After layoffs, fewer promotions this year2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 01:40 PM IST
- Google job update: Only a dozen of employees will reportedly receive promotions to more senior levels this year. Google has informed the staff via email
Amid the news around layoffs, Google employees have got another shock. The search engine giant has warned the staff that fewer promotions are on the card this year. According to a report by cnbc.com, only a dozen of employees will receive promotions to more senior levels this year. Google has informed the staff via email.
