Google employees writes open letter to Sundar Pichai on job cuts. What they ask?2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Google employees have written an open letter to CEO Sundar Pichai calling for better treatment of staff during the layoff process.
Almost 1,400 employees at Google parent Alphabet Inc. have signed a petition calling for better treatment of staff during the layoff process, after the company announced it was cutting 12,000 jobs.
