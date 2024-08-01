California-based Google has unveiled three cutting-edge AI features set to enhance its Chrome browser, leveraging the latest advancements in Google AI and Gemini models, reported MacRumors.

According to the publication, Google Lens is now integrated into the Chrome desktop browser, offering users the capability to search for visual content directly from their screen with a simple drag-and-drop motion. Chrome users can highlight any part of a webpage, whether it is text or images, to find visually similar results.

Reportedly, these searches can be fine-tuned based on color, brand, and various other specifics, with the option to ask follow-up questions for a more in-depth exploration of a topic. A new feature called Tab Compare will allow users to view AI-generated summaries of products across multiple tabs in one consolidated view. This is particularly beneficial for comparing reviews, prices, and other product details when making purchasing decisions.

Additionally, Google is rolling out a natural language search feature for Chrome browsing history, adds the publication. This function enables users to locate previously visited websites using conversational phrases like, "What was that ice cream shop I looked at last week?" This optional feature, which can be toggled on or off in Chrome settings, does not include data from incognito mode.

The AI-driven Google Lens feature will be available with the upcoming Chrome update set to launch in the next few days. The Tab Compare and browsing history search options will follow, initially rolling out in the U.S. over the next few weeks.

In the meantime, Google is preparing to introduce its flagship smartphone series, the Pixel 9, on August 13. Recent leaks have shed light on the performance and specifications of the new devices, with particular emphasis on the Tensor G4 chipset. Although the new chipset may not offer substantial power upgrades, it is expected to deliver improved efficiency.

