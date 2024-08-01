Google enhances Chrome with AI Lens, Product Comparison, and Conversational Search: Report
Google has introduced three new AI features for Chrome: integrated Google Lens for visual searches, Tab Compare for AI-generated product summaries, and natural language search for browsing history. These updates enhance search capabilities and user experience, rolling out in the U.S. soon.
California-based Google has unveiled three cutting-edge AI features set to enhance its Chrome browser, leveraging the latest advancements in Google AI and Gemini models, reported MacRumors.
