Google has launched AI updates for its Workspace suite, allowing Gemini AI to insert responses directly into Gmail drafts and simplifying app interactions in Google Chat with quick commands. Additionally, users can create more realistic AI-generated images featuring people across applications.

Google has announced a series of AI-driven updates across its Workspace suite, integrating its Gemini AI further into services such as Gmail, Google Chat and image generation tools. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gemini now inserts AI responses directly into Gmail drafts Users of Google Workspace Business and Enterprise who have access to Gemini can now insert AI-generated responses directly into email drafts within the Gmail app. Previously, Gemini’s capabilities were limited to answering queries about inbox content, such as locating unread messages. With this update, users can generate entire responses by opening Gemini within Gmail and inserting AI-crafted content into a draft with a single tap.

This rollout is now complete for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google Chat simplifies commands for app integration Google is also introducing a new way for users to interact with third-party applications within Google Chat. The traditional use of slash commands is being supplemented with ‘quick commands,’ enabling users to initiate app functions without typing a prefix. These quick commands can be accessed through the plus button menu next to the Chat compose box.

Developers have been provided with resources to integrate this functionality into their apps. The rollout is progressing at an extended pace and is expected to conclude by 3 March 2025.

AI-generated images with people now available in workspace Google has upgraded its AI image-generation capabilities with Imagen 3, a tool designed to create more detailed and realistic visuals. Users can now generate images featuring people within various Workspace applications, including Docs, Sheets, Drive, Slides, Gmail, and Vids. While this rollout is complete for most services, full implementation within the Gemini app is expected by 1 March 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}