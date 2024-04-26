Google expands Gemini AI support to Android 10 and 11, broadening access to AI assistance
Google has expanded compatibility for its Gemini AI to include Android 10 and 11, allowing users of older devices to access AI-powered assistance. The updated Gemini app, version v1.0.626720042, is now available for download.
