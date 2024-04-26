Active Stocks
Google expands Gemini AI support to Android 10 and 11, broadening access to AI assistance
Google expands Gemini AI support to Android 10 and 11, broadening access to AI assistance

Google has expanded compatibility for its Gemini AI to include Android 10 and 11, allowing users of older devices to access AI-powered assistance. The updated Gemini app, version v1.0.626720042, is now available for download.

Google's Gemini AI, which was previously exclusive to Android 12 and above, has expanded its compatibility to include Android 10 and 11. This change, reported by 9to5google, significantly broadens the scope of users who can benefit from AI-powered assistance on their smartphones and tablets.

Initially, Gemini required Android 12 or later to function, but with the latest app update, Google has lowered the minimum requirement, allowing a larger group of users to access its advanced AI features. The updated Gemini app, version v1.0.626720042, is now available for download in the Google Play Store, providing users with Android 10 devices the ability to install and use the AI assistant.

This expansion was first noted by Sumanta Das on X and further highlighted by Artem Russakoviskii, indicating Google's intention to make AI technology more inclusive. When Gemini was first released earlier this year, it was only compatible with newer Android versions. The recent update reflects Google's commitment to making its AI technology accessible to more users.

Testers with devices running Android 10 have found Gemini to be fully functional after updating both the Google app and Play Services. Trials on a Google Pixel running Android 10 showed that Gemini operates smoothly, delivering a similar user experience to that on newer devices.

The broader compatibility has significant implications for users with older Android devices, providing them with the same AI capabilities as those with more recent models. Google's expansion of Gemini's support underscores the company's commitment to ensuring that advanced AI is available to a wider range of Android users.

With Gemini now accessible on Android 10 and 11, users can expect continuous updates and new features. This move signifies a key milestone in Google's AI journey and paves the way for further accessibility and functionality improvements in the future, offering an enhanced Android experience for all.

 

 

Published: 26 Apr 2024, 06:54 PM IST
