Google expands Gemini Live: Two-way voice conversations now available to more users - how to use it
American tech giant Google is expanding the availability of its Gemini Live feature, enhancing its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot with two-way voice conversation capabilities. The Gemini Live enables users to engage in natural, flowing conversations with the AI, eliminating the need for typed prompts or on-screen responses. This advanced feature, however, remains exclusive to those subscribed to Gemini Advanced.