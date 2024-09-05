American tech giant Google is expanding the availability of its Gemini Live feature, enhancing its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot with two-way voice conversation capabilities. The Gemini Live enables users to engage in natural, flowing conversations with the AI, eliminating the need for typed prompts or on-screen responses. This advanced feature, however, remains exclusive to those subscribed to Gemini Advanced.

As of September 4, Google has officially started rolling out Gemini Live to a broader audience, according to the release notes. The feature, which is initially available in English, marks a significant step in making AI interactions more seamless and intuitive. Previously, this functionality was tested among a limited group of Gemini Advanced subscribers, but it is now being extended to a wider user base.

However, the release notes did not clarify if the feature is available to all eligible users or if regional restrictions still apply. Currently, Gemini Live can be accessed exclusively on Android smartphones and tablets.

During its debut, Google highlighted that Gemini Live supports ten distinct voices, each offering varying energy levels, pitches, and tonalities. The feature operates even when the Gemini app is running in the background or when the device is locked, providing an experience akin to a standard phone call.

To activate Gemini Live, subscribers must open the Gemini app on their Android device and select the Live icon, which is represented by a waveform. New users will need to follow on-screen instructions to set up the feature before they can start using it hands-free.

It is important to note that Gemini Live is not available on the Gemini web app, Gemini in Google Messages, or the Gemini tab in the Google app for iPhone. The feature requires users to set their device's primary language to English (United States) and is restricted to those aged 18 and over.

