Google expands Veo 3 AI video model to Gemini API with higher pricing: Check details

Google has announced the expansion of its latest AI video generation model, Veo 3, to the Gemini application programming interface (API), enabling developers to integrate advanced video creation tools into their own apps and platforms.

Revealed in a blog post on Thursday, the Mountain View-headquartered company confirmed that Veo 3 is now accessible through the Google AI Studio. The platform provides developers with tools including a software development kit (SDK) template and an interactive Starter app, aimed at simplifying the integration process. Access to the API is restricted to users with a paid subscription or a valid API key.

In terms of pricing, Veo 3 is positioned at $0.75 (approximately ₹65) per second of video and audio output. As a result, generating an eight-second clip would cost developers around $6 (roughly ₹520), while a one-minute video could cost up to $45 (around ₹3,900). By contrast, Veo 2 was priced more modestly at $0.50 (approximately ₹43) per second.

Veo 3 supports video generation at up to 720p resolution, 24 frames per second, and in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Each video also includes synchronised AI-generated audio. To safeguard against misuse, Google has confirmed that all outputs will continue to include the SynthID digital watermark, a measure designed to help identify AI-generated content and prevent its use in misinformation or deepfake creation.

Looking ahead, Google revealed plans to launch Veo 3 Fast, a more affordable and speedier version of the model, though no specific timeline has been provided for its release.

First introduced at Google I/O 2025, Veo 3 was initially made available to Google AI Pro (formerly Gemini Advanced) and Google AI Ultra subscribers. However, the feature remains inaccessible to users on the free tier of the Gemini platform.