Google explains how its AI mode and Gemini can help in shopping this holiday season: All you need to know

Google has announced a wide set of artificial intelligence and agentic features designed to simplify online and in-store shopping ahead of the shopping season. The updates, introduced on Friday, span Search, the Gemini app and new automated tools that can call shops, compare products and even complete purchases on a user’s behalf.

AI Mode in Search gets conversational shopping tools Google’s biggest change appears in AI Mode in Search, which now lets people describe what they want in natural language. The system then produces an organised response that gathers visuals, prices, reviews and stock details in one place.

Shoppers looking for inspiration will see image-based suggestions, while those comparing specific items will receive a structured table showing relevant details such as texture, finish or reviewer insights. Google says results draw on its Shopping Graph, which tracks more than fifty billion product listings and updates millions of them every hour.

Gemini app adds built-in shopping support Google is also extending Shopping Graph-powered features to the Gemini app in the United States. Users can now ask for gift ideas, create lists or compare products without switching between tabs. The app can show shoppable product cards, price comparisons and links to retailers directly within a chat.

Agentic AI can call nearby shops to check stock For shoppers trying to locate items locally, Google is introducing a feature that can call nearby stores. When users search for certain products “near me”, they may now see an option to let Google check availability and pricing.

The system uses Duplex technology with support from larger Gemini models to decide which shops to contact, form suitable questions and summarise responses. Shoppers receive the results by email or text, along with related local inventory information from the Shopping Graph. The feature is beginning to roll out in the United States for categories such as electronics, toys and beauty products.

Automated checkout for price tracking and purchases Google is also introducing an agentic checkout option tied to its price tracking tool. After users specify the exact item, size, colour and spending limit, they will receive an alert when the price falls within budget. For eligible merchants, Google can then complete the purchase on the user’s behalf using Google Pay, but only after the buyer confirms the details.

The checkout feature is starting to appear in Search, including AI Mode, for selected retailers in the United States such as Wayfair, Chewy, Quince and participating Shopify sellers.