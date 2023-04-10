Google, Facebook, Amazon and 19 other brands can not open shops near Apple Mumbai’s Store

Google, Facebook, Amazon and 19 other brands can not open shops near Apple Mumbai’s Store2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 02:53 PM IST
- As per the agreement, Apple will have a lease of over 11 years with the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall. The Apple Store will be located in a space of around 20,800 square feet.
Apple recently revealed the first picture of its upcoming retail store in India. Called Apple BKC, it will be the company’s first-ever store in the country. The store will be located in the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall, in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×