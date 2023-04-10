Google, Facebook, Amazon and 19 other brands can not open shops near Apple Mumbai’s Store

As per the agreement, Apple will have a lease of over 11 years with the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall. The Apple Store will be located in a space of around 20,800 square feet. Apple will pay a monthly rent of ₹42 lakh with an annual increase of 15 per cent. Additionally, the company will share 2 per cent of its revenue share for the first three years. Post this, the revenue share contribution will increase to 2.5 per cent.

