Google fixes another zero-day vulnerability in Chrome, update now!

The vulnerability was reported on November 22 this year by Clement Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group. The tech giant released the fix on November 24 via a blog post. “Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-4135 exists in the wild", it says. As announced by Google in the blog post, the stable channel for Google Chrome web browser has been updated to 107.0.5304.121 for Mac and Linux and 107.0.5304.121/.122 for Windows.