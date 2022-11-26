Google fixes another zero-day vulnerability in Chrome, update now!1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
- The vulnerability was reported on November 22 this year by Clement Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group. Google released the fix on November 24.
Google has released an important update to Chrome web browser that fixes another zero-day vulnerability. The high-severity flaw has been in existence since 2022 and has been misused by attackers. Tracked as CVE-2022-413, Google describes it as heap buffer overflow in GPU. It is a type of buffer overflow attack wherein the data in the heap is overwritten to exploit some aspect of the program.
The vulnerability was reported on November 22 this year by Clement Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group. The tech giant released the fix on November 24 via a blog post. “Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-4135 exists in the wild", it says. As announced by Google in the blog post, the stable channel for Google Chrome web browser has been updated to 107.0.5304.121 for Mac and Linux and 107.0.5304.121/.122 for Windows.
The update will start rolling out over the coming days and weeks. If you are a Chrome user, it is advisable to update your browser to the latest version as mentioned above.
Google, however, has kept details about the vulnerabilities under wraps. The company said that “access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix."
“We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed", it further added.
- Open Google Chrome on your computer
- Click on the three dots placed at the top-right corner of your screen
- Hover on ‘Help’ from the menu list
- Here, you will see ‘About Google Chrome’. Click on it
- This will open a new webpage with details of the Chrome version running on your device
- Follow the above mentioned step
- If your Google chrome version is not up to date, you will see a ‘Update Google Chrome’ option. Important: If you can't find this button, you're on the latest version.
- Click on Relaunch
