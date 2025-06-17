Google flags over 500 million scam messages monthly as cybercrime soars in India

Google has launched its Safety Charter in India to combat rising cybercrime using AI. The initiative aims to enhance user safety and includes partnerships with government programs. The company reported significant financial losses due to fraud and is implementing tools to detect and prevent scams.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated17 Jun 2025, 06:32 PM IST
Google has introduced its Safety Charter for India, outlining how it is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle a surge in cybercrime across the country. The announcement comes as India’s digital economy continues to expand, prompting growing concerns around user safety and online fraud.

In a blog post, the US-based technology firm revealed that it is integrating AI tools across its services to detect, prevent, and remove security threats in both consumer and enterprise products. The move also includes wider collaborations with government initiatives to enhance cyber awareness and protection.

                      Citing a recent report, Google stated that Unified Payments Interface (UPI) related frauds led to losses exceeding 1,087 crore in 2024. Total financial damages attributed to cybercrime in India were estimated to reach 20,000 crore in 2025.

                      The company warned that cybercriminals are increasingly using advanced AI tools to perpetrate scams, including deepfakes, voice cloning, and fabricated digital content. In response, Google said it is integrating its internal security frameworks with the government’s DigiKavach programme and has partnered with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to roll out public awareness campaigns in a phased manner.

                      As part of its enforcement measures, Google claimed to have removed 247 million advertisements and suspended 2.9 million accounts for policy violations. These efforts include compliance with local and national regulations.

                      In its search engine operations, Google said AI is being used to block around 20 times more fraudulent webpages before they reach users. The company also reported a significant decline in fake websites mimicking customer support services and government portals, down by over 80 per cent and 70 per cent respectively.

                      Google Messages has incorporated a new AI-based scam detection tool, which the company claims is flagging more than 500 million suspicious messages monthly. It also issues alerts when users interact with links from unknown senders, with over 2.5 billion warnings triggered to date.

                      The Safety Charter forms part of Google’s broader strategy to confront evolving digital threats, particularly as malicious actors leverage emerging technologies to bypass traditional defences.

