Google flags surge in fake VPN apps, urges caution with online deals ahead of Black Friday

Tech giant Google has warned users about emerging online scams that cybercriminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence and deceptive software to target consumers. Published on November 6, the update outlines several faster-growing threats, such as malicious VPN apps, emerging as a dangerous trend.

How VPN apps are emerging as a major threat? According to the latest report from Google, hackers are disguising harmful software as trusted virtual private network (VPN) tools to infiltrate user devices. These affected apps are frequently imitating popular VPN brands or using aggressive social-engineering tactics. This includes sexually suggestive ads or fear-based messaging linked to geopolitical events, to deceive users into installing them.

After the users download these malicious apps, the fraudulent VPNs are capable of delivering a range of dangerous malware, such as information-stealers, remote access trojans and banking trojans. Google adds that hackers can even access the user’s browsing history and crucial credentials.

How does Google plan to fight fake VPN apps? The California-based company highlighted in its report that Android and Google Play now rely heavily on machine-learning to detect such harmful apps. It also urged users to enable Google Play Protect, noting that its enhanced fraud-protection pilot can automatically help users to block the installation of highly risky apps, obtained through sideloading from browsers, messaging apps or file managers.

Sharp increase in online job scams Google reports a sharp increase in scams targeting job seekers. Criminal groups are creating convincing replicas of recruitment websites, fake government job notices and fraudulent recruiter profiles. Victims are typically asked to pay upfront fees or to share sensitive documents during sham video interviews. Some are tricked into installing malicious “interview software” that compromises their devices and corporate networks.

The company noted that its Misrepresentation policy prohibits such fraudulent ads and said tools like Gmail phishing detection, Messages Scam Detection and 2-Step Verification offer added protection.

Extortion through fake negative reviews Businesses are also being hit with review-bombing campaigns designed to force them into paying extortion fees. After flooding a business profile with false one-star ratings, scammers reach out privately and threaten further damage unless money is paid. Google Maps is rolling out new reporting mechanisms to help merchants flag extortion attempts directly.

AI product impersonation scams intensify With interest in AI tools at an all-time high, criminals are impersonating popular services to lure users into downloading harmful apps, “fleeceware” subscriptions or credential-stealing extensions. Fake offers of free or exclusive access are heavily promoted through hijacked social-media accounts, cloaked ads and malicious code repositories.

Google said its Play Store and Chrome Web Store enforcement teams continue to remove apps that mimic legitimate AI products, while Safe Browsing’s AI-powered protections warn users of risky downloads in real time.

Fraud recovery scams target previous victims Individuals who have already lost money to scams are being approached again by fraudsters posing as investigators, government agencies or law firms claiming they can recover stolen funds. These operations often rely on convincing websites or AI-generated documents and demand upfront fees. Google highlighted that scam-notification tools in Messages and the Phone app provide early warnings before conversations become risky.

Holiday shopping scams expected to climb As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach, Google anticipates a spike in fake online shops, misleading discounts and phishing messages masquerading as delivery updates. New protections have been introduced for Pixel 9 users who opt into Enhanced Protection in Chrome, using on-device Gemini models to detect threats.

