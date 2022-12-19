Google for India 2022: Here's everything announced in the event

Google, an American technology giant, has announced a bunch of new features at its ‘Google for India’ event on Dec 19, 2022. The browser revealed its new initiative to digitse the prescriptions of doctors and grow its search capabilities. Moreover, the tech giant introduced its Multi Search feature which would allow users to take pictures and screenshots and add text to their queries. Google had also brought the ‘Search in Video feature which will add the option to search within videos via the Search app on smart devices. Meanwhile, the tech giant has also announced its support for accessing Digilocker documents securely through its Files by Google app on the Android.

At the Google for India conference, the technology giant announced an AI and ML model which will read handwritten prescriptions. In a blog post, Google has explained that this feature will assist the users to read handwritten prescriptions and serve pharmacists to digitse the handwritten medical documents. This feature is under the development process as of now and no decision will be taken entirely on the call taken by the AI and ML technology.

Google is also planning to introduce a Multisearch feature for Search. It will allow the users to take pictures or screenshots and put text to their query for easy searching. Google announced that the feature will be available in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Punjabi and more.

The company also announced a new feature related to search at the Google for India event in New Delhi. Now, users will be able to look for specific moments within a YouTube video and it is currently being tested with the beta version.

The technology company will now allow users to look for a specific place, thing or a moment within a YouTube video. It will help the users to save some time as they can spot things immediately that they had been looking for. As of now, this feature is in the testing phase and expected to roll out for everyone soon.

"We're piloting the ability to search within videos on your phone's Search app. Just type in your query using the 'Search in video' feature and find exactly what you're looking for," said the company.

Speaking of accessing Digilocker documents, Google revealed that it will help the users to access authentic digital documents safely on Android through Digilocker. From today, users will be able to access their digital documents on Digilocker through the Files by Google App on Android. According to the tech giant, it was developed in collaboration with the National eGovernment Division.

