Google for India 2022: Here's everything announced in the event

Google, an American technology giant, has announced a bunch of new features at its ‘Google for India’ event on Dec 19, 2022. The browser revealed its new initiative to digitse the prescriptions of doctors and grow its search capabilities. Moreover, the tech giant introduced its Multi Search feature which would allow users to take pictures and screenshots and add text to their queries. Google had also brought the ‘Search in Video feature which will add the option to search within videos via the Search app on smart devices. Meanwhile, the tech giant has also announced its support for accessing Digilocker documents securely through its Files by Google app on the Android.

