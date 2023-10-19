During the 9th edition of the Google for India event, Google unveiled several advancements in its use of AI throughout its products and services. These innovations encompass improving internet experiences, enhancing merchant outreach to customers, collaborating with local partners to enhance people's lives through increased access to credit and many others. Here are the key highlights and updates from the Google for India 2023 event.

More visual and local generative AI Search experience for India

Google introduced its Search Generative Experience (SGE) experiment in India, which offers AI-powered information overviews with features like language toggling and text-to-speech. Now, SGE is enhancing the user experience by incorporating images and videos for visual understanding. This includes visual guides on topics like future plans to aid in exploring local places and activities within cities.

The American tech giant is set to enhance its generative AI experience in Search for users in India by providing easy access to information about over 100 government schemes in English and Hindi. The company is also introducing a new feature on Google Lens that allows users to search for skin conditions visually by uploading a photo, expanding the application of AI-driven search technologies.

Digital credit

Google Pay is contributing to India's digital payment ecosystem. As per Google, “By digitizing credit with privacy safeguards, the platform intends to expand the reach of formal credit, catering to a broader audience with lower incomes." They have introduced merchant offerings, including a credit line for merchants in partnership with ePayLater and sachet loans with DMI Finance. On the consumer side, Google Pay is expanding its personal loans portfolio with Axis Bank and enabling credit lines from banks on UPI in collaboration with ICICI Bank. These offerings prioritize data privacy, security, consent, and control.

New tools for small businesses

Google is enhancing the shopping experience on Search to empower small businesses and customers. Users searching for products will now see a more visual feed with filters, product details, prices, and the option to set price drop alerts. Business Messages in shopping on Search will allow users to ask questions about products, while nearby stores with highlighted listings will appear for physical inspection. The new Google Merchant Center Next uses AI to assist small businesses by populating their online feeds with information from their websites, offering insights on top-selling products. These features aim to improve the shopping experience for both buyers and sellers.

AI powered enhanced security

This year Google is emphasizing on online safety and security through innovative measures. Google Play Protect, a built-in security feature, is now enhancing its capabilities, starting with India. It will introduce real-time scanning at the code-level to combat novel malicious apps that may employ AI to evade detection. When users install apps that have not been previously scanned, Google Play Protect will recommend a real-time app scan to detect emerging threats. As per the tech giant, “Google remains dedicated to fostering digital security and is committed to protecting users from evolving scams, malware, and fraud."

Google to manufacture Pixel phones in India

Google also announced that it will manufacture Pixel phones in India, beginning with Pixel 8 which will be available in the market in 2024, said Rick Osterloh, head of devices, adding that the company will partner with global manufacturers in India to set up manufacturing.

"It's an early step towards expanding our production here to meet the local demand for pixel devices. And even more importantly, it's a huge step forward in Google's commitment to Make in India," Osterloh said.

He made the announcement in the presence of Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

