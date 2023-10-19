Google for India 2023 highlights: Search Generative AI for businesses, enhanced Play Protect and everything announced
Google emphasizes on digital credit, small business tools, and enhanced security in its Google for India 2023 event.
During the 9th edition of the Google for India event, Google unveiled several advancements in its use of AI throughout its products and services. These innovations encompass improving internet experiences, enhancing merchant outreach to customers, collaborating with local partners to enhance people's lives through increased access to credit and many others. Here are the key highlights and updates from the Google for India 2023 event.