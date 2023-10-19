The ninth edition of Google for India is scheduled to commence at 11 AM on Thursday. This in-person event will showcase a series of announcements from the tech giant led by Sundar Pichai, specifically tailored for his home country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google has stated that they will be unveiling their vision for the upcoming phase of India's internet development. This vision encompasses everything from internet accessibility to achieving success on the internet, all with the support of artificial intelligence.

Where and how to watch live? The event can be watched on Google India's official YouTube channel, and you can also watch the live broadcast using the embedded player below. Furthermore, the company will offer real-time updates on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

What to expect? As per a report by Hindustan Times,a total of nine speakers will be present at the event. Google's event preview showcased an image (refer to the featured picture) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover. This suggests that there might be an announcement regarding the successful mission or the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the national space agency. Additionally, there will be announcements pertaining to artificial intelligence (AI).

To recall,Google unveiled a couple of innovative features at the 2022 edition of its event, which took place on December 19th of the previous year. The company, headquartered in California, introduced a range of enhancements, including Multi Search with Lens, Bilingual search results, Improved speech recognition for 'Hinglish,' Project Relate, a strategic partnership with the National eGovernance Division (NeGD), upgraded Google Pay features, and much more.

