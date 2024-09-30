Google for India 2024 event confirmed for October 3, 2024: All you need to know
Google has announced the 10th edition of its Google for India event on October 3, 2024, at 11:30 AM IST. The event will likely showcase AI and technology innovations aimed at enhancing India's digital landscape and may include updates on collaborations in education, healthcare, and agriculture.
In a major announcement for the tech industry, Google has confirmed that its highly anticipated Google for India 2024 event will take place on October 3, 2024. The announcement, made via Google India’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, invited users to the 10th edition of the event, stating, “PFA - Your invite to the 10th edition of #GoogleForIndia, happening on October 3rd 💌. Join us as we bring the best of our AI and technologies to drive India-scale impact."