Google has announced the 10th edition of its Google for India event on October 3, 2024, at 11:30 AM IST. The event will likely showcase AI and technology innovations aimed at enhancing India's digital landscape and may include updates on collaborations in education, healthcare, and agriculture.

In a major announcement for the tech industry, Google has confirmed that its highly anticipated Google for India 2024 event will take place on October 3, 2024. The announcement, made via Google India’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, invited users to the 10th edition of the event, stating, “PFA - Your invite to the 10th edition of #GoogleForIndia, happening on October 3rd 💌. Join us as we bring the best of our AI and technologies to drive India-scale impact." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event, scheduled for 11:30 AM IST, follows a cryptic teaser posted earlier on Google India’s X account. The message, written in binary code, decoded to reveal "Google for India - October 3rd," building anticipation for the 2024 edition of this annual tech showcase.

Google for India has become a key platform where the company shares its latest innovations aimed at fostering digital progress in India. The event typically features announcements around language translation, digital payments, local business support, education, and strategic partnerships with the government—all geared toward empowering the country’s digital ecosystem. While the specific details of this year’s announcements remain under wraps, it is expected that Google will build on last year’s significant developments that highlighted the company’s commitment to advancing India’s digital landscape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For 2024, industry watchers are speculating that Google may reveal new updates in its collaborations with Indian organizations, especially in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture. These partnerships are expected to play a key role in leveraging technology to drive impact at scale across the country.

Reflecting on last year’s event, the 9th edition of Google for India saw the company introduce numerous advancements in AI across its products and services, with a special emphasis on India’s unique needs. Google focused on reducing barriers for users, particularly enhancing the shopping experience through AI-driven solutions. A highlight from the previous event was the introduction of the Google Search Generative Experience (SGE), aimed at benefiting both consumers and small businesses by improving the online shopping landscape.