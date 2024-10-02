Explore
Google for India event 2024: How to watch the live stream and what all to expect

Livemint

Google will host its 10th annual 'Google for India' event on October 3, showcasing AI advancements aimed at the Indian market.

In a post on social media platform X, Google invited attendees to join the event, scheduled for 11:30 AM, promising to showcase AI and technologies designed for India-scale impact.
In a post on social media platform X, Google invited attendees to join the event, scheduled for 11:30 AM, promising to showcase AI and technologies designed for India-scale impact.

Tech giant Google is set to host the 10th edition of its annual "Google for India" event on October 3, where it will reveal its latest advancements in artificial intelligence tailored for the Indian market. This event, which has been running since 2015, is a significant platform for Google to demonstrate technology-driven solutions that cater to India's growing digital ecosystem.

In a post on social media platform X, Google invited attendees to join the event, scheduled for 11:30 AM, promising to showcase "AI and technologies designed for India-scale impact."

Attendees can expect updates on various Google products, including Android, AI tools, and Google Assistant. Several key speakers will be present, including Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director of Google India, Snigdha Bhardwaj, Director of Search and Generative AI Trust Strategy, and Bikram Bedi, Vice President and Country Manager of Google Cloud India. These leaders will discuss Google’s future plans to support India's digital development through the integration of artificial intelligence.

The event, which can be watched via livestream on YouTube, has historically been a stage for Google to introduce innovations aimed at enhancing internet accessibility, promoting digital literacy, and supporting local businesses. In recent years, "Google for India" has been known for its focus on language translation, digital payments, education, and its partnerships with the Indian government.

The 9th edition, held last year, placed a spotlight on Google's AI advancements, emphasizing the company’s commitment to reducing digital barriers and improving the online experience for Indian users. Notable features from the 2023 event included the introduction of the Google Search Generative Experience (SGE), which aimed to enhance the e-commerce landscape by making online shopping more accessible and efficient for both consumers and small businesses.

As the upcoming event approaches, there is growing anticipation about what new developments Google will announce for 2024. With the theme of "AI for India," expectations are high that Google will continue to drive digital progress in the country by leveraging AI technologies tailored to meet India’s unique challenges.

Published: 02 Oct 2024, 07:30 PM IST
