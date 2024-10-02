Google for India event 2024: How to watch the live stream and what all to expect
Google will host its 10th annual 'Google for India' event on October 3, showcasing AI advancements aimed at the Indian market.
Tech giant Google is set to host the 10th edition of its annual "Google for India" event on October 3, where it will reveal its latest advancements in artificial intelligence tailored for the Indian market. This event, which has been running since 2015, is a significant platform for Google to demonstrate technology-driven solutions that cater to India's growing digital ecosystem.