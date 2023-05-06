Google gears up to revolutionize search experience for Gen Z with a visually enticing and personalized touch1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Google plans to enhance its search engine for the younger generation, by making it more ‘visual, snackable, personal, and human’, reports the Wall Street Journal on Saturday.
