Google is reportedly looking to revamp its search engine to better serve the global youth population. The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Google is planning to make its search engine more "visual, snackable, personal, and human," according to documents they cited.

People familiar with the matter have informed the Wall Street Journal that Google plans to unveil new features at its upcoming I/O developer conference, which would enable users to converse with an AI program codenamed "Magi." These new features are expected to align with Google's goal of making its search engine more human-centric by incorporating more human voices.

The concept of generative AI has garnered significant attention this year, with various applications capturing the public's imagination and prompting a race among companies to launch similar products that could potentially transform the nature of work. Despite this trend, Alphabet Inc.'s Google has not yet commented on the matter in response to Reuters' request.

(Witn inputs from Reuters)