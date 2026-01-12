Google Gemini and Search gain agentic commerce tools backed by Flipkart, Wayfair and Target: How shopping will change

Google has outlined a series of new initiatives, claimed to reshape online shopping through what it calls agentic commerce, a model in which artificial intelligence systems can complete shopping-related tasks on behalf of users.

In a blog post published on Sunday, the company said the approach is moving from theory into real-world deployment, with new standards, retailer tools and advertising formats being introduced.

Open standard launched for agent-led shopping At the centre of the announcement is the launch of the Universal Commerce Protocol, or UCP. Google describes it as an open standard designed to allow AI agents, retailers and payment systems to work together across the full shopping journey, including product discovery, checkout and post-purchase support.

Rather than requiring separate integrations for each AI agent, UCP provides a shared framework so different systems can interact more easily. The protocol is intended to work across retail categories and alongside existing industry standards such as Agent2Agent, the Agent Payments Protocol and the Model Context Protocol.

UCP was developed with input from companies including, American Express, Shopify, Etsy, Wayfair, Flipkart, Target, Walmart, and more. It has received backing from more than 20 firms across payments, retail and e-commerce platforms.

AI-powered checkout to appear in Search and Gemini Google said UCP will initially support a new checkout option on eligible product listings shown in AI Mode in Search and within the Gemini app. This will allow users in the United States to complete purchases while still researching products, without being redirected to a separate retailer website.

Payments will be handled through Google Pay, using details already stored in Google Wallet. Support for PayPal is expected to follow. Google said retailers will remain the seller of record and will be able to tailor the integration to suit their own systems.

Additional features, such as loyalty rewards, related product discovery and expanded international availability, are planned for later phases.

Branded AI agents for retailers The company also announced the introduction of Business Agent, a tool that allows shoppers to interact with brands through a conversational interface directly on Google Search. The feature is positioned as a digital sales assistant that can answer product queries using information and tone provided by the retailer.

Business Agent is set to go live with selected US retailers including Lowe’s, Michael’s, Poshmark and Reebok. Eligible merchants can activate and manage the agent through Google Merchant Center. Future updates are expected to allow retailers to train agents on their own data, offer promotions and enable in-chat purchases, including AI-led checkout.

New data attributes for conversational commerce To support shopping through conversational interfaces, Google said it is adding new data attributes within Merchant Center. These are intended to help products surface more accurately in AI-driven experiences such as AI Mode, Gemini and Business Agent.

The additional attributes go beyond traditional keywords and may include information such as answers to common customer questions, compatible accessories and alternative products. The rollout will begin with a limited group of retailers before expanding more widely.

Direct Offers introduced in AI Mode ads Google also revealed a new advertising pilot called Direct Offers, aimed at shoppers who are close to making a purchase. The feature allows advertisers to display exclusive discounts directly within AI Mode results.