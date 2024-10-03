Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 03 2024 15:29:59
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,681.00 -2.62%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,814.80 -3.93%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.00 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 929.10 -3.76%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,178.50 -3.87%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Gemini Live AI assistant now available in Hindi, Bengali and 7 other Indian languages. What is it and how to use?
BackBack

Gemini Live AI assistant now available in Hindi, Bengali and 7 other Indian languages. What is it and how to use?

Livemint

Google introduced AI features at the 10th Google for India event, including Gemini Live, an assistant supporting top Indian languages. It allows natural conversations without typed prompts and offers hands-free interaction, now accessible to all Android users.

Gemini logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration (REUTERS)Premium
Gemini logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration (REUTERS)

Google announced a bunch of AI powered new features at the company's 10th Google for India event today. Among the biggest among of those announcements was the availability of its Gemini Live AI assistant in top Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Urdu. 

Also Read | Google does an Elon Musk: Netizens remember Tesla CEO as Gemini live demo fails twice during Pixel 9 launch; here’s why

What is Gemini Live? 

Gemini Live enables users to engage in natural, flowing conversations with the AI, eliminating the need for typed prompts or on-screen responses. Gemini Live works similar to the voice feature available via GPT-4o on ChatGPT but supports up to 10 voices. It also comes with the ability to stop Gemini mid-conversation in order to have very natural sounding conversation.

Gemini Live also comes with hands-free support, meaning users can interact with the AI chatbot even when the app is in the background or their phone is locked.

The feature was first announced at the Google's Pixel 9 series launch event back in August and was only available to Gemini Advanced users for a start. However, a few days earlier Google had announced that Gemini Live will now be available to use for all Android users.

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Dive into the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!
Unbelievable deals on laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, gadgets, automotives, luggage and more in amazon sale. Celebrate Diwali 2024 with Amazon's biggest sale of the year.
More Less
Published: 03 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue