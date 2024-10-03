Gemini Live AI assistant now available in Hindi, Bengali and 7 other Indian languages. What is it and how to use?
Google announced a bunch of AI powered new features at the company's 10th Google for India event today. Among the biggest among of those announcements was the availability of its Gemini Live AI assistant in top Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Urdu.