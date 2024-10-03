Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  Gemini Live AI assistant now available in Hindi, Bengali and 7 other Indian languages. What is it and how to use?

Gemini Live AI assistant now available in Hindi, Bengali and 7 other Indian languages. What is it and how to use?

Livemint

Google introduced AI features at the 10th Google for India event, including Gemini Live, an assistant supporting top Indian languages. It allows natural conversations without typed prompts and offers hands-free interaction, now accessible to all Android users.

Gemini logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Google announced a bunch of AI powered new features at the company's 10th Google for India event today. Among the biggest among of those announcements was the availability of its Gemini Live AI assistant in top Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Urdu.

Also Read | Google does an Elon Musk: Netizens remember Tesla CEO as Gemini live demo fails twice during Pixel 9 launch; here’s why

What is Gemini Live?

Gemini Live enables users to engage in natural, flowing conversations with the AI, eliminating the need for typed prompts or on-screen responses. Gemini Live works similar to the voice feature available via GPT-4o on ChatGPT but supports up to 10 voices. It also comes with the ability to stop Gemini mid-conversation in order to have very natural sounding conversation.

Gemini Live also comes with hands-free support, meaning users can interact with the AI chatbot even when the app is in the background or their phone is locked.

The feature was first announced at the Google's Pixel 9 series launch event back in August and was only available to Gemini Advanced users for a start. However, a few days earlier Google had announced that Gemini Live will now be available to use for all Android users.

