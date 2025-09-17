Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend: Avoid making these 5 mistakes to generate your perfect Bollywood-style image

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend: Social media has a new viral obsession, and this time it is artificial intelligence again. Months after the massive ChatGPT Ghibli image trend, internet has a new favourite way of generating images of themselves — the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend.

The viral saree edits with vintage touches have taken over social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, with lakhs of users hopping on the trend to create their own AI-generated photo using the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend.

Nano Banana is Google DeepMind's latest AI-powered image generation and editing model, which was released in August 2025.

Using the technology, users can upload their everyday photos and then transform it to a dreamy, Bollywood style retro portrait with them draped in a flowy saree, and hair usually styled with a flower.

The Nano Banana tool of Google Gemini allows you to generate vintage backdrop, soft and warm lighting and 90s film-like frame — all reminiscent of a Bollywood movie.

However, many users have complained that the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend has distorted their faces and generated mismatched images due to vague and wrong prompts. Experts have suggested using the right prompt to create the life-like images.

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend: Common mistakes to avoid Here are some common mistakes that you may be using while generating images for the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend:

1. Using group or low-quality images: AI struggles to create portraits if the face of the subject is not clear. Therefore, avoid using low-quality images or group photos to ensure facial structure is fine. It is advisable to upload sharp and clear images to make the most out of the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend.

2. Overloading prompts: It is not advisable to use too many instructions while feeding the prompt to the AI. It can get confused when too many specifics are entered. Go for three or four strong, visual cues instead of writing long lines.

3. Giving vague prompt: Similarly, if your prompt is too vague the photo will not be generated properly. Avoid using phrases like “make me look like a Bollywood actor/ actress” and be specific in your instructions. Mention the colour, fabric of the saree, the lighting style and the background colour for desired results.

4. Not paying attention to facial consistency: While feeding the prompt, you can use phrases like keep the same facial features” and “do not change the face shape” to avoid getting your face too altered.