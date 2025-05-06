Google Gemini now supports uploading up to 10 files at once: Here's how users benefit

Google has introduced a major usability upgrade to its Gemini AI chatbot, now allowing users to upload up to 10 images or files simultaneously. The update, rolled out on Monday, marks a significant improvement from the previous limitation, which restricted users to just one file per prompt.

It is noteworthy that the new feature is available across all platforms, including the Gemini web client and the dedicated Android and iOS applications. It is supported by all the latest general-purpose Gemini models, making the AI assistant more versatile and user-friendly.

Josh Woodward, Vice President of Google Labs and Gemini, announced the update via a post on his official X account. In his statement, Woodward highlighted the enhancement and encouraged users to share feedback or suggest additional features that could improve their experience on the platform.

With the latest update, users can tap the plus icon next to the text field to open their gallery or file directory. They can then select multiple files at once—either by long pressing on mobile or using Shift + click on a desktop—to upload them in a single submission. Repeated taps on the plus icon also allow for the inclusion of more files, up to the 10-item limit.

Should users attempt to exceed this threshold, they will now receive a notification stating, “Some of your files could not be uploaded because you can only upload 10 attachments at a time.”

The ability to submit multiple documents in one go significantly enhances Gemini’s functionality, especially for users seeking responses to queries involving several files. While similar tasks could previously be accomplished via NotebookLM or by creating Gems, the integration of this feature into the primary interface simplifies the process, particularly for quick or one-off questions.